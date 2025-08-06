New PGG Wrightson store up and running

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Agricultural company PGG Wrightson’s new store and office is now open in Invercargill.

Retail and water general manager Nick Berry said the purpose-built buildings in Fox St opened on Thursday last week.

The development reflected the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting rural communities in Southland and beyond, he said.

"This new site allows us to better serve our customers by bringing together our retail store and regional and real estate offices under one roof."

Key benefits include an expanded product range, a more efficient layout, improved health and safety features including a fully covered drive-through, and a dedicated retail parking area separate from the freight unloading zone.

"We’ve been part of the local community for decades, with many of our customer relationships spanning multiple generations. We’re excited to welcome both our loyal and new customers to this modern facility." — supplied