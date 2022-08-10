Farmers mostly positive after very wet July

State Highway 1, near Waikouaiti, during the July 27 rainfall. PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

Farmers are remaining mostly positive after many parts of Otago experienced the wettest July on record.

Niwa data shows the Oamaru and Windsor area in North Otago had nearly five times its normal rainfall last month, about 200mm.

Otago areas to set new records for the wettest July on record were Clyde, Dunedin suburb Musselburgh, Dunedin Airport, Lauder and Tara Hills, near Omarama.

Allanton farmer Brian Thomson was pleased to get heavy rain on his sheep and beef property.

"We were so dry — we needed moisture."

At the end of this June, his farm had never been drier at that time of year.

"There was no water in the creeks, ditches or ponds."

About 70% of his farm was covered in floodwater last month.

The deluge had drowned porina grub on the farm, which were being eaten by birds.

"The seagulls are having a field day."

Although the heavy rain was a "godsend", he hoped it would stay fine when lambing started in about a fortnight.

Windsor Park owner Callum Kingan said it was business-as-usual on his North Otago dairy farm last month.

"It’s just another day in the life," he said.

"It wasn’t too comfortable but it’s been worse."

The Niwa data shows Oamaru had its second-wettest July on record — the wettest was in 2017.

Mr Kingan said the wet weather had made calving more challenging, but he had implemented an "alternative plan" when the weather changed for the worse.

The plan included moving cows to sheltered paddocks on higher ground.

Papakaio Dairies owner Peter Smit said his dairy farm in North Otago had dried out fast since the relentless fortnight of rainfall.

"It just kept coming."

The farm had more widespread flooding in July 2017, he said.

A positive from the heavy rainfall last month was that it had provided moisture to a new forestry block on the farm, he said.

Niwa data showed the 26mm of rainfall in Clyde on July 18 was the wettest July day on record.

Duncan Campbell, of Earnscleugh Station, said the weather had been "really wet" on the property.

"We are not used to a wet winter — usually it’s nice and frosty and fine, but it’s been muddy all winter."

Winter rain did not recharge soil on the farm.

"We haven’t got enough soil to collect that much water."

The rain had washed away snow, which would have been used for irrigation in summer.

A positive of the rain was that it had filled dams, which had been low in autumn.

Five Forks farmer Jane Smith, of North Otago, said it had been "a challenging time for farmers".

Animal welfare was farmers’ first priority.

"Farmers have done a good job of ensuring all stock were comfortable and well -fed."

Autumn had provided good feed growing conditions, which had put condition on the stock and helped farmers get through the tough period.

Farmers had been looking out for each other and had been working to protect their land and waterways.

"I’d like to congratulate farmers on the job that they’ve done."

The rainfall had raised the water table and set farmers up for a really good spring, especially if it was to be followed by warm weather.

"It’s looking positive, although it was a trying time for all."

Otago Rural Support Trust spokeswoman Amy Francis said the trust had not received any calls relating to the wet weather.

"It’s good news — people are doing OK and coping."

