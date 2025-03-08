Northern farmers welcome drought declaration

File photo: RNZ

Northland farmers are welcoming the government's latest drought declaration, saying conditions in some parts of the region are "dire".

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced a drought had been declared in the Northland, Waikato, Horizons and Marlborough-Tasman regions on Friday, and the government has pledged financial support for farmers and growers.

It followed a drought being declared in Taranaki late last month.

Northland Federated Farmers president Colin Hannah said he was "delighted" by the declaration which he said came "sooner than expected" - but was still very much needed, with many farmers on the drought-stricken west coast on the brink of running out of water.

Hannah said the declaration meant the government recognised the growing seriousness for farmers of well-below-normal rainfall.

"Hopefully it'll open up and make it a bit easier for those farmers who have really been under the pump without water because it's a stock welfare issue and it's now been addressed with the declaration."

He said that while Northland's east coast was looking "okay", the west coast was "dire".

"We've got farms that have run out of groundwater and so that means the dams have dried up, the streams have dried up and the springs have dried up."

The drought declaration means farmers and growers are eligible for tax relief, and some may get Rural Assistance Payments.

The government is also granting $100,000 to organisations working with farmers in the affected regions.

Many local farmers were "doing it tough" in the face of the summer's drought conditions, Hannah added. "If they are feeling it tough, please call the Rural Support Trust and together we can see what we can do to help them."

Federated Farmers Waikato president Keith Holmes said the weather pattern was "very unusual" and "distressing" for those farmers hit hardest.

"West of the Waikato River it's drought conditions. Areas like Tuakau, Piopio and Māhoenui aren't getting any rain. East of the river it's getting quite serious too.

"Springs and wells providing stock water have dried up, and farmers are moving to once-a-day milking and sending stock to the works early."