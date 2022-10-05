Packed stadium and a vibrant atmosphere

The Tasman’s best shearers and woolhandlers took to the boards recently for the 61st New Zealand Merino Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

More than 150 competitors from throughout New Zealand and Australia converged on Alexandra for the two-day event.

Last year Covid-19 protocols meant the popular event went ahead without international competitors or spectators, however, the lifting of restrictions has allowed the event to return to its original format

New Zealand Merino Shears president Lane McSkimming said it was "amazing to have everyone back".

Krystal Weatherall, of Australia, throws her fleece in the senior woolhandling heats at the New Zealand Merino Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Alexandra on Friday. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

"Last year was tough running it under Covid protocol — it was actually quite special because we were the guinea pig for the next 60 shows on the national circuit."

"This year is just vibrant."

Like any sport, the excitement from spectators provided competitors with a "bit of a lift" while competing and it was great to have them back, he said

"The stadium’s packed."