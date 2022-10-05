Packed stadium and a vibrant atmosphere

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Tasman’s best shearers and woolhandlers took to the boards recently for the 61st New Zealand Merino Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.
More than 150 competitors from throughout New Zealand and Australia converged on Alexandra for the two-day event.
Last year Covid-19 protocols meant the popular event went ahead without international competitors or spectators, however, the lifting of restrictions has allowed the event to return to its original format
New Zealand Merino Shears president Lane McSkimming said it was "amazing to have everyone back".
"This year is just vibrant."
Like any sport, the excitement from spectators provided competitors with a "bit of a lift" while competing and it was great to have them back, he said
"The stadium’s packed."