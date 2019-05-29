Start planning early before making a move

Katherine Dewitt. DairyNZ animal care and biosecurity developer.

I am sure many of you are busy preparing to move yourself, your family, belongings and/or stock to new farms for the 2019-20 season.

It is never easy uprooting your life and starting from scratch in a new town or region.

So, what can make the shift easier?

I know from talking to many of you that the main thing that can help make the move go as smoothly as possible is being prepared.

But I am sure this is easier said than done when juggling work, family and other commitments.

So, I asked a farming couple who have "been there, done that'' for their advice.

DON'T BE AFRAID TO ASK FOR HELP

Canterbury herd-owning sharemilkers Hamish and Katie Flett are no strangers to Moving Day.

The couple, like many others, have moved to new farms as they have progressed through the sector. Their last trip, four years ago, was the most significant, when they shifted their young family, 600 cows and machinery from the Waikato.

Hamish said they were fortunate to have close friends offer to help them move, which took a huge weight off their shoulders.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help and if you've got friends offering to help, take them up on it,'' he said.

"We had really good friends who helped us move and it made it so

much easier.

"A friend came around and measured everything we were going to move to make sure it was going to fit in the container.

"Little things like that make a big difference.''

The couple also called on their family to support them during the move and take care of their children for a few days to help take the pressure off and allow them to focus on what needed to be done.

He said they found packing up the house relatively easy; the real challenge was shifting the cows.

"As farmers we're always trying to do the best by our stock, so getting the cows dried-off, prepared and the Nait records up to date required a lot of planning.''

Hamish said farmers now needed to be extra vigilant when moving cows given Mycoplasma bovis (M. bovis).

He recommended they make sure they were familiar with all regulations and communicated with neighbouring farms if moving cows on the road.

"Don't leave things to the last minute.

"It's never too early to start planning.''

He also recommended people clarify with the farm owners, or operations manager, what they are required to do before leaving the property.

"If people's expectations are different, that's where conflict can happen.

"If you're unsure about anything, ask, so you're clear what the objective is.

"As sharemilkers our reputation is the most important thing we've got, so it's important to leave on good terms.''

Katie said employers could help staff feel welcome, and settle into their new community, by providing a list of key services, such as local GP and schools, and cooked dinners for the first few days.

Farmers should make sure they are familiar with all regulations before moving cows on the road. PHOTO: DAIRYNZ

For those of you shifting cows, it's important to keep biosecurity front of mind to reduce the risk of exposure to M. bovis and other diseases, weeds, and pests.

First and foremost, it's crucial that National Animal Identification and Tracing (Nait) records are kept up to date to track all animal movements.

As many of you know, M. bovis is mainly spread through close physical contact between cows, so the best way you can keep them safe is to ensure your stock do not come into contact with other herds. This will hinge on having clear communication between your grazier, transport company, and neighbours.

Machinery and equipment also pose a biosecurity risk, as they can carry pests and weeds, so it's important to ensure they are as clean as possible before moving on to a new farm.

To avoid overlooking anything, I recommend using the Biosecurity WOF, a useful step-by-step checklist which outlines ways you can reduce the risk of diseases, weeds, or pests entering, spreading, or leaving your farm.

For more information on transporting cows this Moving Day, visit dairynz.co.nz/transportingstock.

