Support to make quad bikes safer

Farmers are being encouraged to install crush protection devices on their quad bikes to help reduce harm on farm.

Anzco Foods, Craigmore Sustainables, LIC, PGG Wrightson, Rabobank and Safer Farms’ "farm without harm" strategy have teamed up with retailers Trax Equipment and Quadbar to offer a discount of up to 75% to buy the devices.

Strategy ambassador and farmer Lindy Nelson, of Wairarapa, said in a statement, the devices provided space underneath an upturned quad bike by spreading the weight of the bike and either creating space for survival or allowing the bike to roll off the occupant.

There were 22 quad bike-related fatalities in New Zealand between 2019 and 2023.

"The past year has been our deadliest yet for ATV-related fatalities in New Zealand, with the majority involving roll-overs."

Reducing the cost of making quad bikes safer aims to urgently address the high number of fatalities on farms.

"We know farmers are under financial pressure right now. This is practical support that means cost shouldn’t get in the way of safety.

"We urgently need to make fail-safe solutions more available."