Award for latest-generation farmers

At the Otago Ballance Farm Environment Awards in Dunedin last week are (from left) Ballance regional sales manager James Alexander, Otago regional supreme winners and Auldamor farm owners Steven and Kellie Nichol and farm manager Grant Bezett. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Strath Taieri farmers Steven and Kellie Nichol were judged the regional supreme winners at the Otago Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

The couple were constantly evolving their farming business though diversification and adapting production systems, all while considering environmental impact.

Their 1498ha property Auldamor was located at Clarks Junction, Otago.

The Nichol family had been farming in the area since 1871, meaning they had a strong connection to the land and considered improvements and guardianship a priority.

In 2007, Mr Nichol leased 976ha from his parents and purchased it outright in 2010.

In 2019, the farming operation was extended with an additional 522ha neighbouring lease block. During his tenure, Mr Nichol had continually striven to improve, develop, expand and adapt the farming business.

Managed by Grant Bezett, Auldamor was primarily a sheep breeding and finishing operation, with additional cattle grazing and carbon and production forestry.

The team runs 4500 ewes, 1500 hoggets and 80 rams, while each year they graze an average of 290 mixed-age beef cows. Stock performance and profitability had been continually improved by adapting farming systems and emphasising on-farm measuring and monitoring.

Mr Nichol had focused on improving the farm’s subdivision and infrastructure, with several initiatives to improve soil health, including a no-till drilling programme.

This had led to improved pasture resilience, better yields and improved stock performance and health.

The property’s biodiversity had been enhanced through the planting of shelterbelts and forestry stands, along with significant fencing of native shrubland and waterways.

Mr Nichol was extensively involved with the local community catchment group and was one of several local farmers participating in a greenhouse-gas mitigation project that was primarily focused on reducing gross methane emissions.

In awarding the regional supreme award, the judges commended the Nichols’ high level of knowledge about all aspects of their farm, their farming business and their guardianship of it, noting that — along with farm manager Grant Bezett — they made a great team, with many complementary skills.

The Nichols also won the soil management award, livestock farm award and biodiversity award and quality water enhancement award.

Justin Pigou and Matt Hamilton, of Pāmu’s Landsdown Dairy Unit in Romahapa, won the primary sector award, sustainability and stewardship award, agriscience award and farming efficiency award.

James Edgar and Ethan Wilson, of Wilden View in Moa Flat won the agribusiness management award