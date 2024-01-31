Demand for lambs strong

Springfield Farm owner Bruce Catto leans on a fence, enclosing a flock of more than 500 Romney ewe lambs, as he watches his store lamb sale in Pukerau.

The motivation for holding a store lamb sale is a pending farm sale, a Southland farmer says.

Springfield Farm owner Bruce Catto is selling his 530ha sheep and beef farm in Pukerau, east of Gore.

He was hopeful of a sale soon and offered more than 3000 mostly Romney lambs at an auction last week.

The farm sale would more than likely be the end to his farming career.

Shoulder injuries had made farm work harder.

"This one has been rebuilt and this one is not very flash."

Every lamb on offer sold.

Indi Kirk, 10, of Waimumu, Seth Lawlor, 8, of Waikaka Valley, and Axel Kirk, 10, enjoy the final days of their school holiday at the Springfield Farm store lamb sale in Pukerau last week. PHOTO: SHAWN McAVINUE

PGG Wrightson Southland sheep and beef agent Paul Pearce said despite the lamb schedule price being down, demand for store lambs was strong.

Many people at the sale had wanted lambs and went home empty-handed.

"Demand has outstripped supply."

Lighter lambs were popular as many farmers were planning to hold on to them longer and grow them out.

"The lambs are smaller but for what you pay and what you extract is generally a bigger margin — but it takes time to get it."