Food & Agriculture Student Association launch

The Food & Agriculture Student Association launched at an event on the University of Otago campus in Dunedin last week. Association president Supriya Sally, in her opening speech at the launch, said the vision of the association was to empower students passionate about food and agriculture and bringing positive change for a sustainable food and agriculture sector, fostering nourishment, equity and harmony, guided by knowledge, innovation and community engagement.

Shawn McAvinue photographed some of the more than 50 people at the launch.