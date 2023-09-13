Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Food & Agriculture Student Association launch

    By Shawn McAvinue
    Charlotte Lewis, Caitlin Harley, both of Auckland, and Tamsyn Grainger, of King Country.
    Patrick Back, of Taranaki, Claire Booker, of Kaikoura, Olie Kynoch, of Waipukurau, Izzy Hurst, of...
    Maddie Ford, of Mt Maunganui, Phoebe McColgan, of Tauranga, and Sophie Hynds, of Auckland.
    Bijun Cheng and Sophia Hynds, both of Dunedin.
    Ella Soper, of Wellington, Tessa Treadwell, of Wanaka, Tamarah Titcombe, of Wellington.
    Georgie Burdon, of Lake Hawea, and University of Otago agricultural innovation programme director...
    The Food & Agriculture Student Association launched at an event on the University of Otago campus in Dunedin last week. Association president Supriya Sally, in her opening speech at the launch, said the vision of the association was to empower students passionate about food and agriculture and bringing positive change for a sustainable food and agriculture sector, fostering nourishment, equity and harmony, guided by knowledge, innovation and community engagement.

    Shawn McAvinue photographed some of the more than 50 people at the launch.

