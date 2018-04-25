Crop contest on again

Rabobank Central Otago Winter Feed Competition organisers Barry Murphy (left) and Paul McCarthy, both of Alexandra, are encouraging farmers to enter the crop competition as money raised from entry fees and auction will go towards buying a defibrillator for Dunstan Hospital. PHOTO: YVONNE O'HARA

Central Otago farmers do not even need a crop to enter this year's Rabobank Central Otago winter feed competition.

They are still welcome to pay their entry fee, attend the dinner and auction and raise money for a good cause.

This year's winter crop competition is for farmers in the Manuherikia area, Ida Valley and surrounding areas, and is again being organised by Omakau-Earnscleugh Collie Club, and the Omakau and Poolburn schools' home and school committees.

Collie club chairman Paul Paul McCarthy said the inaugural competition last year attracted about 80 entries and raised about $70,000, $35,000 of which went to the Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade's first response teams to buy a new defibrillator and monitor unit.

The balance was divided between the three organising organisations.

``This year we are going to give half the proceeds to Dunstan Hospital for a defibrillator,'' Mr McCarthy said.

``The three organisations will also get a portion.''

The collie club would put its money towards building new clubrooms.

He said they received significant support from the community and businesses as the money raised went to the schools and the clubs.

``It raises their profile and benefits the community, and the competitors can see their money going back to their local community, '' he said.

There are sections for irrigated fodder beet, dryland and irrigated kale, turnips, swedes, rape and mixed crop. Entries close at the end of the month.

Farmers can enter their crops for $60 for the first one and $40 for subsequent crops.

``They don't even need to have a crop to enter, just pay the $60,'' he said.

Judging will take place early next month and the judges will take three samples from each paddock to determine dry matter content according to accepted industry protocols.

The end results will be measured in kilograms of dry matter per hectare.

Once the category winners were announced, field days would be organised on the winning properties