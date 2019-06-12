Multiple births focus of seminar

Clutha Vets veterinarian Andrew Roe is facilitating the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Southland Farmer for Profit's ``Turning a good scanning into a great tailing'' seminar on June 18, in Otautau. Photo: Supplied

Reducing triplet wastage is the focus of a seminar to be held in Otautau on June 18.

Facilitated by veterinarian Andrew Roe, the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Southland Farmer for Profit's ''Turning a good scanning into a great tailing'' seminar will include tips from farmers, new bearing research and advice on breeding for twins, as well as management and nutrition for multiple-birth ewes.

''The main driver is improving triplet lamb survival,'' Mr Roe said.

''Our keynote speaker is Alun Faulkner, who is from Nutritech International Limited, and who is a ruminant specialist for sheep and cattle.''

He will also discuss feeding brassicas and fodder beet to pregnant ewes.

Fodder beet was a great source of energy, but low in phosphorous and fibre.

''If ewes eat it for too long they might get issues, as lambs might be born with problems,'' Mr Roe said.

''Some people have had a bad experience with fodder beet, especially with cattle, if they are not transitioned on to it properly.

''They don't have the same issues with transitioning sheep, as sheep do not tend to have massive appetites, but there are tips to follow.

''Alun will dispel rumours and have the facts.''

A yet-to-be-announced speaker from AgResearch, Invermay, will look at how to winter graze sloping paddocks to minimise sediment and nutrient run-off. Research on the topic was carried out at Telford, in South Otago.

''We will also have tips from local farmers about triplet ewe management.''

Tim Smith, a Landcorp manager of Freestone Farm, Manapouri, will discuss how to improve triplet lamb survival and Robbie Watkinson, of Ryal Bush, will talk about selecting for ewes that have twins.

Mr Roe will discuss research on the prevention of ewe bearings, which has been carried out in North Canterbury

To register to attend for catering, as there is to be lunch at 12.30pm, or for further questions contact Mr Roe on 027 611-3077 or aroe@cluthavets.co.nz.