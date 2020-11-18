Up and comers take centre stage

Rangiora High School cattle show team members James Rhodes (15) and Charlotte Rhodes (16) lead 3-year-old Lowline cow Woolstone Park Abbie and her calf Woolstone Park Tess during judging.

It was all about the youth at the Canterbury Agricultural Park last week.

With no New Zealand Agricultural Show being held due to Covid-19, the Canterbury A&P Association’s cattle committee was back at the showgrounds for a beef cattle competition on Thursday and Friday with youth taking centre stage.

New beef cattle convener Andrew Stokes said the cattle committee decided to change the format with young judges making the big calls in the ring for the breed classes on Thursday morning, with more experienced judges offering advice where needed.

"We are getting the benefit of the work we’ve put into the kids with the stock judging and junior competitions over the years.

"It’s about developing those young judges who have come up through the judging ranks. There’s not many shows around for them to move forward."

A more experienced judge, Brent Fisher, took over the reins for the all breeds cattle judging on Thursday afternoon.

While beef cattle entries were down, Mr Stokes was pleased to see 60 entries.

Beef cattle convener Andrew Stokes, of Oxford, looks after his son Marshall’s 4-year-old belted Galloway bull. PHOTOS: DAVID HILL

"You’ve just got to keep people involved in these things. It’s just a shame that Southland has had such a hard season, so we haven’t had the exhibitors come up that we would normally have, but we’ve had a very good response from the local exhibitors.

"This year’s event has been run more like a country show atmosphere and it’s about keeping the young handlers involved in the events."

Youth stock judging was held online prior to the show, while junior handling events were held on Friday.

The Rangiora High School cattle show team was back in action with eight young handlers looking after a team of 12 head of cattle and calves from Woolstone Park Lowlines of Fernside, near Rangiora.

RESULTS

Champion beef all breeds: Floridale Angus, Floridale Lucy. Reserve champion: Carriganes Cattle, SM O'Connell, Carriganes Delta.

Champion beef all breeds junior: R A and D Van Asch, Burtergill Aces Maple. Reserve champion: Marshall Stokes, Ranch Galloways Yogi.

Supreme champion: Floridale Angus, Floridale Lucy.