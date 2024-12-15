New bishop-elect appointed

Dunedin’s new Anglican bishop-elect, the Ven Dr Anne van Gend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Archbishops and Primates of the Anglican Church in Aotearoa New Zealand and Polynesia have confirmed that Dunedin-based archdeacon the Ven Dr Anne van Gend is to be installed as the 11th Bishop of Dunedin.

Describing the appointment as both "exciting and a little daunting", bishop-elect Dr van Gend sees the role as an opportunity to listen and learn, and "help people in their lives of faithfulness".

Dr van Gend was nominated for the role by the Anglican Diocese of Dunedin and was confirmed as bishop-elect last week by members of the General Synod, the announcement by Archbishop Don Tamihere, Archbishop Justin Duckworth and Archbishop Sione Ulu’ilakepa said.

She will be installed as Anglican Bishop of Dunedin in early 2025, and will be based out of the church offices in Green Island.

Dr van Gend has been with the Anglican Diocese of Dunedin since 2021, first as community ministry enabler and more recently as the diocesan ministry educator.

Prior to her ordination as a deacon in 1997 and to the priesthood in 1998, she worked as a music therapist and English and music teacher in Australia, Zambia and South Africa.

She held various church priest appointments in Australia from 1997-2011, before becoming diocesan enabler for local shared ministry in Auckland from 2007-11, followed by the role of ministry development officer in the Australian Northern Territory from 2011-13.

Dr van Gend received her doctorate from Victoria University of Wellington in 2015 and has been ordained for 28 years.

She was the executive director of the Anglican Schools Office of Aotearoa New Zealand and Polynesia from 2014-21.

"Most of my roles within the church have been a combination of teaching and as a priest, including the schools office role," she said.

"Through that role, I was able to support principals and help them with curriculum development and community connection."

Dr van Gend also has a close interest in ministry that helps to connect people living in remote communities with the church, especially with the many small communities in Otago and Southland.

"The church is working to establish ecumenical rural chaplaincies to connect to the many people in the region who may not be able to get to a regular church service," she said.

"Rural chaplains can hold services in a variety of places, including on farms, and also can be someone to talk to for people living in isolated places — they fulfil a huge need."

Being Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Dunedin would involve working with about 30 faith communities, including parishes, local churches, deaconries (groups of churches) and small groups of people, Dr van Gend said.

"The church is constantly changing as we respond to the need to go to people where they are, to bring God’s love to them.

As she moves into the role of bishop, Dr van Gend is keen to listen to the needs and wishes of people across a range of faith communities.

"I am passionate about ecumenical work, because we are all paddling the same waka," she said.

Dr van Gend is married to husband Michael and has two sons, six stepdaughters and nine step-grandchildren in Australia.

