Colourful unity

Children rehearse before last year’s Pakistan Independence Day celebration. This year’s multicultural mela (festival) will be a combination of heritage and shared humanity. The Pakistan Association of Otago is celebrating Pakistan Independence Day with an event on Sunday, September 21. In a statement, president Anam Nawaz said the association planned to broaden the annual celebration beyond its own community and create a meeting place for Dunedin’s many cultures. "We are aiming to create not just a celebration of Pakistan’s rich heritage, but also a space for Dunedin’s multicultural communities to connect, share and enjoy."

The family-friendly activities will include food stalls from different cultures, henna and face painting, a jumping castle for children, magician and juggler shows, a cotton candy stall, a Pakistani arts exhibition, cultural displays and live performances.

Stallholders are asked to register by September 1 and inquiries can be made on 022695-9409 or to pa.otagonz@gmail.com

Pakistan Independence Day celebrates the country’s freedom from British colonial rule in 1947.

