Colourful unity

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Children rehearse before last year’s Pakistan Independence Day celebration. This year’s multicultural mela (festival) will be a combination of heritage and shared humanity. The Pakistan Association of Otago is celebrating Pakistan Independence Day with an event on Sunday, September 21. In a statement, president Anam Nawaz said the association planned to broaden the annual celebration beyond its own community and create a meeting place for Dunedin’s many cultures. "We are aiming to create not just a celebration of Pakistan’s rich heritage, but also a space for Dunedin’s multicultural communities to connect, share and enjoy."
The family-friendly activities will include food stalls from different cultures, henna and face painting, a jumping castle for children, magician and juggler shows, a cotton candy stall, a Pakistani arts exhibition, cultural displays and live performances.
Stallholders are asked to register by September 1 and inquiries can be made on 022695-9409 or to pa.otagonz@gmail.com
Pakistan Independence Day celebrates the country’s freedom from British colonial rule in 1947.
—Allied Media