Community issues in focus

Community advocacy was top of mind at the West Harbour Community Board meeting, held last Wednesday at Port Chalmers Town Hall.

At its public forum, the board heard a presentation from local resident Ms Wilson, who complained about excess lights used at night by Port Otago and asked for board support.

The board also heard from Port Chalmers residents Mike Webb and John Innes about a local bus shelter that had been removed earlier in the year.

Local musician and co-organiser of the Lines of Flight musical festival Peter Porteous spoke in support of a funding application from the Metonymic Trust for $700 towards the hire of Port Chalmers Town Hall for the event in October.

The festival had been running two-yearly for the past 25 years, featured many local musicians and attracted people from around the world, he said.

Later in the meeting, board members voted unanimously to grant the requested $700.

Bus routes

Otago Regional Council regional planning and transport general manager Anita Dawe attended the board meeting to speak about the Regional Transport Plan, which was adopted in June.

Directives from the government had resulted in the team investigating a zoning model and small rises in fares — from $2 to $2.50 for adults, and from free to $1.50 for children.

In response to questions from board members, Ms Dawe said there would not be a return to very high fares, but there were few "levers" for the council to pull to cover bus service costs.

Planning was also well under way in advance of cruise ship season.

Scholarship

The board considered an application for a scholarship from emerging young Māori leader Ngāki Kiore for $500 towards attending the Ngā Manu Kōrero national speech competition in September.

The board voted to grant her the $500 requested.

General

The board voted to continue advertising in the Rothesay News, at a cost of $1500 for the year. The column features board members’ contact details.

In discussing the Community Plan, board member Barbara Anderson raised concerns over lack of progress from the board on the plan. She also spoke about communication with the community during emergencies.

In the subsequent discussion, it was highlighted that official information had to come from the bunker in an emergency to be shared, and there were changes under way.

Following board reports, Ms McErlane congratulated Ms Goldsmith and board member Duncan Eddy on their efforts in organising the recent West Harbour Community Awards.

Information panels

Cr Mandy Mayhem shared progress on the creation of six panels highlighting historic sites and events for display around the Port Chalmers area, and requested an additional $78 for the cost of the sixth panel — this was granted.

