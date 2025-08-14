Reserve takes shape

Work to transform the former grounds of the Seacliff psychiatric hospital have been given a boost recently.

Now the Truby King Recreation Reserve, some remains of the demolished hospital, such as steps, paths and foundation walls, can still be seen.

Waikouaiti Coast Community Board chairman Alasdair Morrison said a new car park at the entrance to the reserve on Russell Rd had just been completed.

"You will be able to come in the front gate and park there and just wander around."

Signage was also planned that would provide information about the history of the site.

The community board was still hoping better toilet facilities would be installed in the future.

The reserve features an "enchanted forest" which was planted under the direction of Seacliff medical superintendent Sir Frederic Truby King.

Andy Barratt said the idea was to give residents a worthwhile, healthy outdoor occupation.

Work was under way to identify the species that were in the forest, building on research conducted by former University of Otago geology professor Chuck Landis, Mr Barratt said.

