New Go Bus depot

Go Bus has opened a new Dunedin depot, marking a major investment in the city’s public transport future.

Go Bus Transport, part of leading Australasian public transport operator Kinetic, has officially opened a new purpose-built depot on Portsmouth Dr in South Dunedin.

The former PlaceMakers site has been completely refurbished to bring Go Bus Dunedin’s operations and workshop together in one location, replacing the long-standing depot on Princes St.

The depot includes a fully equipped workshop capable of servicing up to six buses at a time. The workshop maintains a fleet of more than 100 vehicles across Dunedin and the wider region, including urban buses, school buses, and SESTA (specialised school transport assistance) vehicles.

It also includes a 50,000-litre diesel fuel tank, refuelling area and a state-of-the-art bus wash. A portable charger on site supports the new electric buses operating in the Mosgiel–Dunedin network, complementing the wider EV charging infrastructure located at Go Bus’s satellite depot in Mosgiel.

Go Bus chief operating officer Ben Barlow said the new depot was an exciting step for the business and the region.

The opening of the Portsmouth Dr depot coincides with the recent arrival of 13 new electric buses, which have joined the Mosgiel-Dunedin network.

— Allied Media