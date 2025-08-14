Council responds to nine-year submission

The Dunedin City Council has responded to the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board’s submission during the draft nine-year plan process.

A possible heavy-traffic bypass to move trucks out of the town centre will be considered within a transport investment profile being prepared with New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi. Pedestrian and road safety matters, including crossings, footpaths, lighting and speed reductions, will also be addressed through that process.

The council said the study might or might not recommend a bypass.

The board stressed the need to strengthen cycling and walking links, naming the Dunedin Tunnels Trail, Taieri Trail and Outram loop track.

The council said there was no new funding for the full Tunnels Trail, but it was working with the Dunedin Tunnels Trail Trust to maximise the Chain Hills tunnel phase within existing budgets.

A destination playground for Mosgiel Memorial Garden will be designed, with construction expected in 2032 or 2033.

The board sought funding for public toilets at the Brooklands/Seddon Park precinct; the council said that funding had been removed due to budget constraints.

Noting growth in housing, aged care and industry on the Taieri, the board asked for supporting infrastructure.

The council said its Future Development Strategy identified Mosgiel as a growth area and included some projects within the nine-year plan.

The board also highlighted floodbank and river channel maintenance, especially on the Silverstream, and upgrades to Mosgiel’s stormwater network, including pumps at Reid Ave and Centre St.

The council said funding in the first two years would enable some upgrades, followed by further assessment and public engagement.

Nominees

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board Nominees

• Malcolm Anngow

• Austen Banks

• Rose Finnie

• Brian Peat

• Alexis Robin

• Rebecca Shepherd

• Andrew Sutton

• Kimberlee Wallace

• Steve Wilson

Postal votes need to submitted by Tuesday, October 7.

After this date votes must be returned to the council’s secure ballot boxes before noon on Saturday, October 11.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz