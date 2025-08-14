Garden week

For National Gardening Week in October, seed company Yates is reaching out to garden clubs so they can beautify public spaces.

"It could be a public garden, planters in the main street, or a tired-looking roadside garden," a Yates spokesperson said, in a statement.

"If you’ve got a spot that you think could benefit from being planted with flowers, Yates will provide seeds and fertilisers to you now, for you to grow seedlings, ready for planting the week before National Gardening Week."

Every garden club that signs up will receive a selection of Yates products for raffling/fundraising.

— Allied Media