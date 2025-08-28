Walk for safety

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Red Frogs NZ is inviting people to join New Zealand’s "Longest Walk Home", to help raise $30,000 for sexual assault awareness and prevention.

Participants are challenged to walk, run or bike during September in multiples of 30km such as 30km, 60km, 120km or 300km, reflecting the 30km distances Red Frogs volunteers often cover while safeguarding young people during the New Year period.

Red Frogs NZ national director Ray Thomson said for 10 years the organisation’s volunteers have been walking the "long walk home" with young people, looking out for them when they are vulnerable.

"There are many instances of Red Froggers finding themselves in the right place at the right time and young people turning to them for help. By stepping up for New Zealand’s Longest Walk Home, Kiwis can walk alongside us to raise awareness, raise funds, and raise hope for a future free from sexual assault.”

To register or give, visit new-zealands-longest-walk-home.raiselysite.com.