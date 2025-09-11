28 years marked with catwalk

Volunteer models, Otago Community Hospice staff and volunteers, and Mosgiel Ladies Probus Club members gather during Monday’s 28th birthday celebration for the club. Pictured are (from left) model Shanae Taylor, club committee member and model Catherine Marshall, club president Jackie Dalziel, hospice volunteer Vanessa Hall, club member and model Patsy Walker, club committee member Maree Thomson and hospice staff member Louise Cairns. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A large and cheerful gathering of Mosgiel Ladies Probus Club members celebrated the club’s 28th birthday on Monday, complete with fashion show.

About 100 past and present club members came together to mark the anniversary with lunch, birthday cake, songs and a fashion show with a difference.

Mosgiel Ladies Probus Club president Jackie Dalziel said the celebration highlighted the long history of the club, which continued to go from strength to strength.

The fashion show was introduced by Otago Community Hospice volunteer Vanessa Hall, who shared the importance of the work of the Hospice Shops in supporting the work of the hospice.

She described the many items on offer at the Hospice Shop Mosgiel, which ranged from clothing and shoes, to art, household goods and even electrical goods, and emphasised its vital fundraising role.

Volunteer models club member Patsy Walker, committee member Catherine Marshall, hospice staff member Louise Cairns and volunteer Shanae Taylor stepped out in outfits entirely sourced from the Hospice Shop Mosgiel in a mini fashion parade.

Mrs Dalziel said the club was a very active group, meeting monthly and also holding regular outings for members.

"Our club members really enjoy getting together, hearing speakers and taking part in activities."

Mosgiel Ladies Probus Club welcomes new members. For information, phone Jackie on 027316-3961.

