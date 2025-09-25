Free rides for children end

Dunedin bus fares are changing from the end of this month.

From September 29, the changes include discontinuing free rides for children aged 5-12, increasing the adult fare to $2.50 and the youth fare in Dunedin to $1.50.

Otago Regional Council is making these changes to meet new government funding rules.

Council planning and transport general manager Anita Dawe acknowledged, in a statement, the impact the fare changes would have on individuals and families who frequently use public transport.

"We know that any change to the household budget will have an impact. However, after spending many hours going over the numbers, were pleased we can provide reliable and accessible public transport for a Bee card adult fare of $2.50," Ms Dawe said.

This is an increase from the current adult one-way fare of $2.

The youth fare in Dunedin increases from $1.20, bringing it in line with the Queenstown youth fare of $1.50.

She encouraged all bus passengers to register their Bee cards to make sure they receive the cheapest rate.