Council, red-billed gull birds of feather

The Dunedin City Council is officially backing the rakish red-billed gull, or tarāpunga, to fly away with the 2025 Bird of the Year title.

Agile on foot and graceful in flight, the iconic red-billed gull is a familiar sight (and sound) at beaches, parks and tips across the country.

"Admittedly, they have a bit of a PR problem and can ruffle feathers when they swoop in and swipe people’s chips, but New Zealand wouldn’t be the same without them," Enterprise Dunedin manager Mike Costelloe said, in a statement.

"The red-billed gull is the stand-out candidate to vote for this year because it’s cheeky, charming and quintessentially Kiwi.’’

Voting is open at www.birdoftheyear.org.nz until 5pm on Sunday, October 28. — Allied Media