Last man standing race set to up the ante again

Runners (from left) Aaron Porter, Joshua Scott, Sam Cuthbertson and George Weatherall, 13, compete during last year's Brighton Backyard Ultra. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A unique competition on streets and sand will test the resolve of runners.

The Brighton Backyard Ultra, "Running in Paradise", returns for the third time this weekend as athletes pit themselves against each other and the elements.

Competitors must cover 6.7km in under an hour, repeating the loop until only one runner completes a full-lap and is the last one standing.

Race director Scott Weatherall said the first backyard ultra was held in 2023.

Seventy-five people took part in "freezing weather" and the event was won by Steve Anderson, who completed 27 hours (181km).

Last year, 94 people took part and Tom Turtle was the winner, running 31 hours (208km).

This time, 115 athletes have registered so far and are ready to test the limits of their endurance.

“It is not about speed, but stamina, strategy and mental toughness,” Mr Weatherall said.

The race is recognised on the World Backyard Ultra calendar and is increasingly attracting attention from beyond Dunedin.

This year there are competitors travelling from cities as far as Whangārei, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown to take part alongside Dunedin athletes.

Brighton residents are also enjoying taking part not only as competitors but also behind the scenes.

"There’s quite a few local people that are coming to support the event in terms of helping me as volunteers as well, which is really, really awesome."

The event starts at Brighton Surf Life Saving Club Reserve and the course features beach, gravel, grass, rocky shoreline and a 50m climb.

Competitors will run through the night in a "magical torch-lit atmosphere", continuing into Sunday and potentially Monday until there is only one winner.

This year’s event is a fundraiser for the King’s High School cross-country team.

"The goal is to give them a wee bit of money towards some new uniforms."

The first lap starts 9am Saturday at the Brighton Surf Life Saving Club.

“It is about more than running, it is community spirit, laughter and backing our young athletes.

“We can’t wait to see everyone down at Brighton, whether you are running, supporting or just coming for a sausage and to soak up the atmosphere,” Mr Weatherall said.

Registration is due to close soon, search Facebook for Brighton Backyard Ultra - Running in Paradise for details.

