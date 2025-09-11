Workshop for potential members

City Choir Dunedin is seeking new singers to join and experience the joy of singing exciting works, such as the ever-popular Handel’s Messiah.

Choir director David Burchell said the choir was in need of more singers, particularly men, although all interested singers were welcome.

"The message is: would you like to sing in a choir, but lack confidence in your musical ability?" he said.

"We can help with that, and through a series of workshops, will give singers the chance to improve their vocal skills and develop their music-reading ability."

For five weeks, beginning on September 23, City Choir Dunedin will offer free small-group workshops on Tuesday evenings from 7.30pm.

The workshops will cover understanding musical notation, basic music theory and using your voice well.

For the last part of the evening, there will be a chance to join the choir’s rehearsal as it prepares to perform Handel’s Messiah on November 29, and meet the members.

The workshops are aimed at men, but anyone is welcome.

Interested singers are invited to email Alison Tait at members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz