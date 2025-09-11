Concert a juggling act

David Burchell. Photo: supplied

City Choir Dunedin director and Dunedin City Organist David Burchell is no stranger to multi-tasking, and Saturday’s Anna Leese, Gloria and Organ Symphony concert is no exception.

The Dunedin Symphony Orchestra concert at Dunedin Town Hall features two major works — French composer Francis Poulenc’s stunning Gloria, with soprano Anna Leese as soloist, and Saint-Saens’ Symphony No. 3 "Organ", conducted by James Judd.

Having spent the past two months preparing City Choir for the performance, Burchell will join them on stage to sing the Poulenc Gloria with the bass section.

Then, in the concert’s second half, he will be at the keyboard of Norma, the Dunedin Town Hall organ, to drive the Saint-Saens organ symphony to its thrilling conclusion.

Having performed both works before, the recent rehearsal schedule has helped Burchell to cement them both in his mind again.

"The Poulenc Gloria is a great, dramatic piece, and it has come together really well in the choir."

City Choir Dunedin would be joined on stage by Voices Aotearoa singers, whose vocal strength would help to boost the performance, he said.

The Saint-Saens Symphony No. 3 "Organ" would be a chance to give Norma a workout, and to showcase its many musical colours.

As Dunedin City Organist, Burchell plays the town hall organ regularly, during recitals, concerts and graduation ceremonies for the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic.

He also "keeps and eye" on the instrument and ensures it undergoes maintenance as required.

"At the moment, there is work planned to renovate some parts of the instrument — bits of it are over 100 years old."

Along with his roles with City Choir Dunedin and City Organist, Burchell is also frequently busy performing recitals, accompanying singers, teaching privately, and conducting Dunedin Youth Orchestra, as organist and choir director at St Joseph’s Cathedral, and playing organ at All Saints Church.

