Planting session

The Tomahawk-Smaills BeachCare Trust is inviting volunteers to a planting working bee at Tomahawk Lagoon next Saturday, September 6, from 10.30am-12.30pm. Volunteers are asked to meet at the carpark at 41 Peg Track, off Oregon St, and then take a 5-minute walk to the planting site.
Be prepared with warm clothing and sturdy footwear. Gloves and some spades supplied. Barbecue follows.
RSVP to beachcare@zoho.com by September 4.