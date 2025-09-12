Engaging Performer Stirs Sympathies

Birds of a Feather present Every Brilliant Thing

By Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe

Thursday, August 11 — Dunedin North Intermediate hall

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD



Kittens, Chopin, a good book, dahlias, coffee, ice cream, concerts, movies, and time with friends . . . these are a few of my favourite things.



I’ll wager that every audience member at last night’s performance of Every Brilliant Thing, by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, was similarly prompted to come up with their own list of the ‘‘brilliant things’’ that make life good.



The second offering from director Lara Macgregor’s Birds of a Feather theatre company, Every Brilliant Thing has been described as ‘‘the funniest play you’ll see about depression’’ (The Guardian).



And so it proved during last night’s solo performance by Dunedin actor/comedian Gregory Cooper, as a child who grows up in a family where depression looms large. On alternate nights, the role is performed by fellow Dunedin actor/comedian Harriet Moir.



As we arrive, audience members are given numbered cards with brilliant things written on them, which we are invited to read out when called upon during the show.



As the performance progresses, an engaging and sympathetic Cooper — bravely battling through recovery from illness — gently invites audience members to participate in the show in the most non-threatening way. While Cooper is the sole performer, the style of the show draws the audience in and stirs our sympathies for the socially awkward protagonist, as he grows, thrives and struggles.



Mostly scripted, but with moments of improvisation, Every Brilliant Thing is a communal experience for the audience, as we come to feel that we are all in it together . . . just like life. There are many moments of hilarity and joy to temper the more sombre aspects of the play, as it explores the impact of depression on everyday people’s lives.



Musical interludes by sound designer/operator Tabitha Littlejohn add another pleasing element to the show.



All in all, Every Brilliant Thing is both thought provoking and uplifting. Recommended.



■ Performances of Every Brilliant Thing continue until September 21.

Harriet Moir will present the show from 6.30pm tonight, and on September 14, 19, and 21, at Dunedin North Intermediate hall.

Gregory Cooper will present the show from 6.30pm on September 13, 18, and 20, at Dunedin North Intermediate hall, and on September 16, at Waitati Hall. Advisory — dress warmly.

