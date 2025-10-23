PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin-born skier Luca Harrington has been named the athlete of the year at the Snow Sports NZ Annual Awards Night held recently in Wānaka.

The Wānaka-based freeski slopestyle and big air athlete had an exceptional 2024/25 season. Harrington was crowned the 2025 freeski big air world champion at the world championships held at the end of March, the first New Zealander to claim this title. At the X Games he achieved silver in the men’s big air and gold in the men’s slopestyle.

His consistent success on the big air world cup tour meant Harrington won the FIS freeski big air crystal globe as the overall champion for 2025. It was the first time a New Zealander has won a FIS freeski crystal globe. Harrington was crowned Snow Sports NZ’s freeskier of the year and overall athlete of the year for 2025.