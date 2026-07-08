Waitaki state of emergency continues amid further heavy rain

A state of emergency in Waitaki District will be reviewed on Wednesday afternoon as authorities monitor the impact of further heavy rainfall on already saturated ground.

Waitaki's state of emergency was declared on Monday after severe rain overnight caused flooding.

Waitaki Mayor Mel Tavendale said: "Although we're not expecting rainfall of the same intensity as Monday's event, the ground is already saturated and it won't take much additional rain to create further issues.

Residents fill sandbags this morning. Photo: Waitaki District Council.

"We're continuing to monitor conditions closely and are prepared to respond if needed.

"Our message to the community is stay informed, and take sensible precautions where you can.”

The bulk of the rain is expected to hit between 10am and 1pm on Wednesday, Waitaki District Council said in a statement.

A MetService heavy rain watch remains in place for the coastal areas of the Waitaki District until 3pm today.

Council crews and contractors have spent yesterday assessing damage, clearing debris and restoring access across the district, the council said in a statement.

Work was continuing today to assess infrastructure, reopen roads where it is safe to do so and respond to issues as they arise.

Wastewater and stormwater systems remained under pressure in some areas, including sewer surcharging (exceeding capacity) and pump station capacity.

• A boil water and conserve water notice remains in place for the Lower Waitaki Water Supply.

• A conserve water notice remains in place for the Awamoko Water Supply (this supply is managed by Corriedale Water Management).

Residents are asked to continue using water carefully and follow all public health advice.

Council also acknowledges the community response to yesterday's preparations, with more than nine tonnes of sand and over 300 sandbags dropped off in Oamaru and Palmerston.

Mayor Tavendale thanked local contractors SouthRoads and Skevington's for their support in making sand and sandbags available to the community.

"I'd also like to thank everyone who has been preparing their properties, checking on neighbours and looking out for one another. Community preparedness plays an important role alongside the work of emergency services and Council."