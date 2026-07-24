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Queenstown

Anger at congestion woes intensifies

Southern corridor residents have been facing 90-minute commutes this week to travel the 16km from Jack\\'s Point and Hanley\\'s Farm to Queenstown\\'s CBD, while it has taken about an hour to travel the 9km to Frankton at peak times. Photo: Supplied
Southern corridor residents have been facing 90-minute commutes this week to travel the 16km from Jack\\'s Point and Hanley\\'s Farm to Queenstown\\'s CBD, while it has taken about an hour to travel the 9km to Frankton at peak times. Photo: Supplied
Southern corridor residents have been facing 90-minute commutes this week to travel the 16km from Jack's Point and Hanley's Farm to Queenstown's CBD, while it has taken about an hour to travel the 9km to Frankton at peak times. Photo: Supplied
Tracey Roxburgh
Friday, July 24, 2026
Updated, Friday, July 24, 2026
Otago|Queenstown

 

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