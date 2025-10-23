Chance to sharpen soft bait fishing skills

Pro-angler Lance Gill, of Okuma NZ, will cover the essentials of soft bait fishing at the Otago Fish & Game clinics in Dunedin and Cromwell this November. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Anglers keen to improve their freshwater fishing skills are invited to a free soft bait fishing clinic on the Taieri River near Dunedin next month.

The hands-on session, hosted by Otago Fish & Game with Okuma NZ pro-angler Lance Gill, will run on Wednesday, November 5, from 6.30pm-8.30pm, beside the red bridge on Taieri Ferry Rd, Titri.

Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey said, in a statement, the clinics would cover the essentials of soft baiting to catch trout, perch or landlocked salmon in Otago.

The modern angling technique uses soft, artificial lures made from materials like plastic or rubber to entice and catch fish.

"Soft baits are versatile and easy to use with spinning gear, and they often out-fish traditional lures," Mr Quirey said.

"Whether you’re new to fishing or looking to sharpen your technique, this clinic will show you how to get the most out of your gear."

Participants will learn about lure types, rig setups, casting techniques, and how to retrieve soft baits to trigger strikes from trout.

Mr Quirey said the teaching session was also about inspiring more people to get outdoors and enjoy Otago’s freshwater fisheries.

"Fishing connects people with nature — it’s social, a great way to spend time with whānau, and good for your mental health and wellbeing," he said.

The clinic is free to attend.

To register, visit the Fish & Game website. Participants are welcome to bring their own spinning gear.

These clinics are part of Otago Fish & Game’s wider efforts to connect Kiwis with freshwater fishing and help anglers of all levels improve their skills. — Allied Media