Encouraging men to focus on health

East Otago Blokes Shed members (from left) Neil Kennedy, Dave Brown, Bevan Clyne and Joe Hayde enjoy practical connection through hands-on projects. Photo: Sam Henderson

Communication and open discussion of health challenges will take centre stage as a local group promotes men’s mental and physical wellbeing.

East Otago Blokes Shed and Progress of Waikouaiti Area (POWA) are organising a Men’s Health Expo next month at the East Otago Events Centre.

The aim is to encourage men of all ages, particularly rural and working men, to prioritise their health, something they often set aside or put off thinking about.

The free family event will offer chances to connect with local health services, access useful information and take practical steps towards better physical and mental wellbeing.

Free health and blood pressure checks will be offered, and there will be stalls from organisations including the Prostate Cancer Foundation, MoleMap, Triton Hearing, NevaAlone medical alarms, Stroke Aotearoa, Hato Hone St John, Diabetes New Zealand, Southern Cancer Society and WellSouth.

Sports organisations including Te Hā o Maru, Sport Otago and KM Fitness will also have stalls.

Southland Charity Hospital co-founder Melissa Vining will be the guest speaker, sharing the story of her late husband Blair Vining and explaining why she is a passionate health advocate.

East Otago Blokes Shed chairman Neil Kennedy said the group meets regularly on Monday and Wednesday mornings at their Karitane workshop.

As well as private projects, the group has contributed to the community including renovating and installing a bus shelter, adding fencing and information at the Karitane lookout and creating planter boxes for the community garden.

Beyond the projects, the group is a place for older men to find connection and camaraderie.

"The object of the thing is men's health and keeping, you know, mind and body working."

The expo is part of Menzshed New Zealand’s effort to promote men’s health with the support of the Selwyn Foundation.

Men’s Health Expo

Saturday, November 8

10.30am to 1.30pm

12.30pm, Guest speaker Melissa Vining

East Otago Events Centre

Hosted by the East Otago Blokes Shed and Powa

