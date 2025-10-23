Nude gardening push

NZ Naturist Federation (NZNF) president Alice de Wet gets in some gardening ahead of Nude Gardening Day this Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

As part of National Gardening Week, October 20–27, the NZ Naturist Federation (NZNF) is inviting Kiwis to ditch their daks and get into the garden this Nude Gardening Day.

Nude Gardening Day traditionally takes place on the Saturday of Labour Weekend — which this year falls on October 25.

This year’s theme, "communities in bloom", aims to make communities better through gardening — growing social connections, boosting mental health, nurturing green spaces as well as growing your own food for freshness and financial freedom.

Yates spokeswoman Fiona Arthur said, in a statement, National Nude Gardening Day was all about connecting with nature.

"Whether you’re a card-carrying club nudist, a late-night skinny dipper or just curious about a life less clothed, this is your chance to discover gardening in the buff," Ms Arthur said.

"No need to worry about getting grass stains on your clothes and a great opportunity to soak up some Vitamin D."

NZ Naturist Federation president Alice de Wet said this year’s National Gardening Week theme was the perfect fit.

"Naturism is about community, freedom and being at ease in your own skin. Getting your gear off and getting your hands in the soil is one of life’s simple pleasures — it’s the ultimate way to feel closer to nature."

The NZNF represents about 1200 members and has 17 naturist clubs across New Zealand. Its ethos is centred on family, wellbeing, and the joy of living naturally.

Nude Gardening Day is your invitation to get a little cheeky and discover the freedom of gardening au naturel.

NZNF invites people to try naturism and visit their local club — details are listed at https://gonatural.co.nz/naturist-clubs/

Ways to celebrate Nude Gardening Day

• Weed and plant summer veges

• Create a ‘bee buffet’ — plant flowers that attract pollinators

• Trim bushes and hedges (careful with sharp tools)

• Enjoy a picnic among the plants

• Lie on the lawn and daydream — Allied Media