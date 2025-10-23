Celebrating 90th anniversary

Mid Otago Federation of Women’s Institutes president Kate Cochrane (left) and publicity officer Marie Dickson are inviting past and present members to celebrate the organisation’s 90th anniversary next month. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Women’s Institute members across the district will take a trip down memory lane at next month’s Mid Otago Federation of Women’s Institutes’ 90th anniversary celebrations.

Federation president Kate Cochrane said members would ride a Heritage Buses Otago bus to Glenfalloch for a special celebration lunch on Wednesday, November 5.

"We are hoping to attract both former and current members of the institute to come and join us in celebrating this important milestone," she said.

The New Zealand Federations of Women’s Institutes president Jude Vaughan would be guest speaker at the event

Mid Otago Federation WI publicity officer Marie Dickson said the celebrations were part of a nationwide wave of 90th anniversary celebrations involving virtually all of New Zealand’s WI Federations.

"Women’s Institute was founded in New Zealand in 1935, by Mrs Jerome Spencer in Napier, which is why most institutes are 90 years old this year," Mrs Dickson said.

The Mid Otago Federation WI is the umbrella organisation for six institutes, including Abbotsford WI, Allanton WI, Concord WI, Green Island WI, Janefield WI, and Waihola-Clarendon WI, and has about 75 members in total.

"Over the years, our membership has diminished as our members have aged, but our groups are still active in the community," she said.

Each institute held monthly meetings, with guest speakers, and took part in community projects such as knitting for neonatal babies.

Any past and present members of the Mid Otago Federation WI who would like to take part in the 90th anniversary celebrations on November 5 are invited to RSVP by phoning Marie Dickson on 489-8507, or email peterpuss33@xtra.co.nz. Entries close on October 26.