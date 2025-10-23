Prize for awards voting

Trainee broadcaster Haruko Stuart votes for her favourite OAR FM show for the station’s upcoming Air Awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

OAR FM listeners voting for their favourite Dunedin-made programme or podcast will be in for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

More than 60 of OAR FM Dunedin’s 100-plus locally-made programmes, podcasts and special features have been entered in the station’s Air Awards, to be held at Burns Hall, First Church, in November.

Awards will be presented in 11 subject categories, including Youth, Music, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Literature, Connecting Cultures and Accessibility. A Listeners’ Choice Award and Most Popular Podcast Award will recognise those shows that have made a special impression with audiences.

Category winners will also be in the running for a Supreme Award trophy and a cash prize, sponsored by the Public Service Association.

The event is a celebration of the achievements of the more-than 200 volunteer content-creators who contributed to programming over the past year.

An external panel of judges will listen to each entry, assess how well the broadcasters had prepared their shows and whether each element of a programme combined to deliver an engaging experience for listeners.

Listeners can vote for their favourite show by visiting the station’s website or Facebook page. Printed voting forms are available at the station’s office on floor 2, 43 Princes St. Voting closes at 5pm on 31 October.

OAR FM Dunedin broadcasts on 105.4FM and 1575AM, with podcasts available from oar.org.nz and other major podcast platform.

By Jeff Harford

OAR FM community liaison