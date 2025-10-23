Changes too fast to keep up

The maths does not add up for some education leaders. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An education shake-up is landing faster than schools can keep pace.

Recent changes to the school curriculum have been announced, but not all education leaders are happy with how the government has involved educators.

The Ministry of Education has presented a refreshed national curriculum for students in years 0 to 10.

On Sunday night, the final content for English and maths was released for use from term one next year.

Other learning areas, including social sciences, science, health, the arts, technology and languages, will be phased in during 2027 and 2028.

Dunedin North Intermediate School principal Heidi Hayward said the material was changing so quickly it was hard to keep up with the latest version.

"I think most educators would agree that it was time for a curriculum refresh, but we are intensely frustrated with the lack of robust consultation and sector-led expert advice."

When priorities were reset every election cycle, coherence and stability became almost impossible to maintain.

"Any good change process takes years, with clear markers along the way.

"You wouldn’t keep changing all the variables in a scientific experiment and still expect reliable results, yet that’s what it’s often felt like in education."

Countries that did well in education tended to have cross-party agreements that gave their systems stability over time and a clearly articulated rollout plan, she said.

The most significant challenge the education sector faced at present was a lack of coherence in planning for change and timely, transparent consultation.

Stephanie Madden. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"The sector continues to ask for proper consultation and a reasonable pace."

NZEI Te Riu Roa principals’ council chairwoman and Abbotsford School principal Stephanie Madden said a major issue for schools was how the changes were being rolled out.

"It is coming at breakneck speed that is just unreasonable for schools to process."

Usually a curriculum was rolled out over a number of years.

"It is often three years from the time that it is developed, through to consulted, through to actually being implemented and then gazetted to be taught in schools."

But this timeframe was being considerably shortened.

"Our maths curriculum was released in term four last year and we were required to use it in 2025."

Teachers were not getting time to come to terms with the changes required before a new curriculum was rolled out.

Schools and teachers were blindsided on Sunday night when the final version of the English and maths curriculum was announced, which was set to be used from term one next year.

"Our schools have been working throughout 2025 to align their own curriculums to make sure that they are doing what the 2025 version required.

"And now we are faced with really significant changes, we are going to have to start again."

There was not clarity and schools and teachers did not understand why such significant changes had been made.

Heidi Hayward. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"For me the disconnect is that this is being done at breakneck speed without the due process that is needed to develop a really robust curriculum," she said.

New Zealand Principals’ Federation president Leanne Otene said schools wasted hours preparing for changes to the curricula and at the last minute, the whole framework and delivery mode was altered with no explanation or consultation.

"Our students deserve better than a curriculum implemented on the run," she said.

On Friday, Education Minister Erica Stanford announced a nationwide curriculum roadshow to support school leaders.

"The roadshow was developed in direct response to requests from the sector for more support," Ms Stanford said.

The roadshow would help schools implement a strengthened national curriculum.

Keynote speaker Dr Nathaniel Swain and other experts would share evidence-based insights on structured teaching approaches.

"This government remains committed to getting 80% of year 8 students achieving at or above curriculum expectations by 2030.

"This roadshow will help equip school leaders with the tools, knowledge, and networks they need to lead curriculum change that delivers better outcomes so more students reach their potential," Ms Stanford said.

Strikes still on, locations changed

Wild weather may mean changes for a "mega-strike" of more than 100,000 public sector workers such as teachers, nurses and doctors set to take place today. Unions involved have indicated strikes will still take place across the country but where bad weather poses a risk, rallies will move to indoor locations. In Dunedin, as of yesterday afternoon, most unions were expected to gather at the Edgar Centre from 11.30am today for a rally to take place at noon. Unions involved include the Public Service Association, New Zealand Nurses Organisation, NZEI Te Riu Roa, the Post Primary Teachers Association and the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists. The strike will close schools and delay non-urgent hospital appointments, while emergency departments will remain open.

