Life of country star put on stage

Amber Joy Poulton (right) as Loretta Lynn and Lizzie Moore as Patsy Cline in the musical Coal Miner’s Daughter, coming to Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on October 18. Photo: supplied

The extraordinary life and music of country music legend Loretta Lynn will be celebrated in Dunedin in the hit musical show Coal Miner’s Daughter.

Starring Australian singer Amber Joy Poulton as Loretta Lynn, Lizzie Moore as Patsy Cline and Denis Surmon as Conway Twitty and Willie Nelson, Coal Miner’s Daughter will be staged at the Regent Theatre on October 18, from 7.30pm.

The show follows Lynn’s life, from her roots in the hills of Kentucky to the heights of the Grand Ole Opry, and is a celebration of grit, glory and great music, as well as a foot-stomping journey through the golden age of country music.

Backed by band The Holy Men, all the hits will be performed, including You Ain’t Woman Enough, Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’, Crazy, Fist City, One’s On The Way, Walkin’ After Midnight and more.

Poulton said she had deep admiration for Lynn as a strong woman who "pushed the envelope" of country music industry expectations and recorded mostly songs she had written or co-written.

"When she wasn’t being controversial, singing songs about her own life, she was part of beautiful duets with Conway Twitty and collaborations with singers like Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and more," Poulton said.

"But it's her friendship with Patsy Cline that has my heart.

"Patsy was a protective influence for Loretta and without Patsy, it's quite possible there would be no Coal Miner's Daughter," she said.

Poulton said Lynn was a trail-blazer for women to have a place on the main stage.

"She showed us, in the most difficult of times that women can have it all, we can have the home life, the kids, the husband, the friendships and the career," she said.

"But she also made it very clear we'd have to fight for it and we'd likely be exhausted at the end.

"I love portraying her life, her cheekiness, her sass and her heartbreak through the years until her very sad induction into Country Music Heaven in 2022.

"If you like country music, you'll love this theatre experience. If you don't like country music, you will after," Poulton said.

Tickets are on sale now through the Regent Theatre box office and online.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz