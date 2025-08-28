Clubs and community to connect

Concord school pupils Emily McKenzie, 10, (left) and Nono Metuakore, 11, are looking forward to taking part in the Greater Green Island Get Together. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Music, games and smiles are promised as a much-loved event returns to the southern suburbs of Dunedin.

The Greater Green Island Get Together taking place next month at Dunedin City Baptist Church is a day of discovery and delight.

The free community event has run since 2013 and focuses on showcasing clubs, community groups and other organisations that provide services in the area.

Greater Green Island Community Network co-ordinator Lee-Anne Michelle said as well as providing information, each stallholder will offer a free activity such as a craft, game or performance.

A play area for under 5s will be set up and children will be able to enjoy family-friendly activities such as cookie decorating and face painting.

There will be live performances by local school pupils and Pipes and Drums of Dunedin will provide lunchtime entertainment.

Local groups such as the Green Island Shed, Green Island Bowling Club and the Green Island Community Garden will be represented.

The church cafe will be open and the Lions Club of Green Island will operate its food truck. Tūhura Otago Museum will run an interactive and engaging science display.

Syd (Southern Youth Development) will bring bikes for young riders to try.

The event generally takes place every other year, with the 2023 Get Together attracting about 3000 people throughout the day.

Dunedin City Baptist Church local outreach co-ordinator Zoie Kupenga said the event was a relaxed and fun occasion.

"It is so fun, lots of people, you have got that good vibe.

"It is a really family kind of day out."

Greater Green Island Community Network youth worker Brianna Le said organisers expect stronger support from young volunteers this year.

Members of the Greater Green Island Youth Action Group will record interviews for their OAR FM radio show on the day.

"This time we have got a lot of young people involved with the youth action group helping out."

Details

The Greater Green Island Get Together

Saturday, September 13

10am-1pm

Dunedin City Baptist Church

19 Main South Rd.

