Call out to give Tri Challenge a try

Sport Otago’s Tri Challenge invites Dunedin teams to swap desks for a burst of cardio and camaraderie at the Edgar Centre between September 9-11.
Each three-person trio is challenged to complete a 1.5km row, 3km spin-bike ride and 1.5km run within a 40-minute booking.
Sport Otago events lead Sophie Russell said the Tri Challenge was a highlight in its calendar.
"While there are trophies for the fastest male, female and mixed teams, the focus is on participation — having a go, getting active and having fun."
Although the emphasis is on workplace teams, school students (year 7–13) are also welcome to join.
Visit sportotago.co.nz and click on Events to register.