Call out to give Tri Challenge a try

Sport Otago staff (from left) Sophie Russell, Gabby Mainland and Michael Jolly are encouraging teams to take up the Tri Challenge. PHOTO: SPORT OTAGO

Workplaces are being urged to get moving for wellbeing as a popular challenge returns next month.

Sport Otago’s Tri Challenge invites Dunedin teams to swap desks for a burst of cardio and camaraderie at the Edgar Centre between September 9-11.

Each three-person trio is challenged to complete a 1.5km row, 3km spin-bike ride and 1.5km run within a 40-minute booking.

Sport Otago events lead Sophie Russell said the Tri Challenge was a highlight in its calendar.

"While there are trophies for the fastest male, female and mixed teams, the focus is on participation — having a go, getting active and having fun."

Although the emphasis is on workplace teams, school students (year 7–13) are also welcome to join.

Visit sportotago.co.nz and click on Events to register.

