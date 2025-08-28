Thursday, 28 August 2025

Call out to give Tri Challenge a try

    By Sam Henderson
    1. The Star

    Sport Otago staff (from left) Sophie Russell, Gabby Mainland and Michael Jolly are encouraging...
    Sport Otago staff (from left) Sophie Russell, Gabby Mainland and Michael Jolly are encouraging teams to take up the Tri Challenge. PHOTO: SPORT OTAGO
    Workplaces are being urged to get moving for wellbeing as a popular challenge returns next month.

    Sport Otago’s Tri Challenge invites Dunedin teams to swap desks for a burst of cardio and camaraderie at the Edgar Centre between September 9-11.

    Each three-person trio is challenged to complete a 1.5km row, 3km spin-bike ride and 1.5km run within a 40-minute booking.

    Sport Otago events lead Sophie Russell said the Tri Challenge was a highlight in its calendar.

    "While there are trophies for the fastest male, female and mixed teams, the focus is on participation — having a go, getting active and having fun."

    Although the emphasis is on workplace teams, school students (year 7–13) are also welcome to join.

    Visit sportotago.co.nz and click on Events to register.

    sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz