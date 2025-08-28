Beginner fishing class hooks

Imogen Clifford holds a nice rainbow trout she caught spin fishing on the Waitaki River. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

When Imogen Clifford signed up for an adult beginner fishing class in Dunedin, she didn’t expect to catch the biggest trout she had ever seen — or to discover a whole new way to connect with the outdoors.

At the time the psychology researcher from the United Kingdom had been living in New Zealand for two and a-half years with her boyfriend, Rhys Francis, an avid angler.

"He wasn’t the best teacher," Ms Clifford said in a statement.

"And he was away, so I thought I may as well do a fishing course."

She gained confidence, skills and a lasting appreciation for freshwater fishing in New Zealand.

"The basic stuff, like tying lines and choosing lures for different lighting, was super helpful. I took lots of notes and still have them. It built my confidence so much."

After the course, Miss Clifford was ready to fish on her own and did.

"We’d go out to a river and go in different directions, and I felt really confident. I caught a huge trout on the Waitaki River. It was awesome."

To help more people get started like Miss Clifford, Otago Fish & Game is offering free adult beginner fishing classes this spring in Dunedin.

Participants learn to identify fish species, tie knots, choose gear, understand regulations and find good fishing spots.

Each course includes an evening session and a weekend trip to a local fishing location.

Classes run in Dunedin from September 14, 6.30pm-8.30pm.

Spaces are limited; visit fishandgame.org.nz to register. — Allied Media