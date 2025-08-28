Spring flowers bloom in time for show

Spring flowers are popping up in gardens across Dunedin, just in time for the Outram Spring Flower Show on September 5. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The best spring blooms will be harvested from gardens across Dunedin ahead of next week’s Outram Spring Flower Show.

The spring flower show to be held next Friday, September 5, at West Taieri Rugby Club, is being organised by Outram Garden Club, which has been in charge of the event for the past five years. The club also hosts the Outram Summer Flower Show in February.

Event convener Denise Chaplin said the Spring Flower Show was a popular community event that had already attracted interest from gardeners across the city, despite being run earlier than usual.

"We brought the date forward by a week, as a lot of people’s blooms were finishing at the time of last year’s show, and now the cold weather means that a lot of blooms are only just coming out," Mrs Chaplin said.

"I think there will still be plenty of lovely spring flowers for people to enjoy in the show."

Entries for the Outram Flower Show are accepted from anyone interested and will likely include art exhibits from children at Outram School, as well as floral entries from retirement village residents and keen gardeners from across the Taieri and the city.

Many local gardens were already blooming with daffodils, narcissi, rhododendrons, camellias, hellebores, polyanthus, hyacinths, and other flowers. With some sunny days, the rest will hopefully catch up.

"The show has always had great support from the whole community in the past, so we are really hoping that everyone gets behind it again," Mrs Chaplin said.

• Outram Garden Club Spring Flower Show will be held on Friday, September 5, at West Taieri Rugby Club, 201 Formby St, Outram. Open to the public from 1pm-5pm. Bring your own bags. Inquiries, phone Denise 027 4861-226 or Pam on 021 1223-383.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz