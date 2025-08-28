Town hall hosts Big Sing Finale

The top 24 secondary school choirs from across New Zealand have descended on Dunedin for the Big Sing Finale — running from today until Saturday at the Town Hall.

Selected from more than 20 choirs which had competed at regional festivals earlier in the year, the finale includes Columba College choir Cantus Columba.

The finale adjudicators are Debra Shearer-Dirie, Helen Tupai and Peter Watts, as well as Auahi Kore adjudicator Kelly-Ann Tahitahi.

The finale involves eight competition sessions over three days, culminating in a spectacular Gala Concert on Saturday evening, at 6.30pm. Public tickets are available for all sessions.