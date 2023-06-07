Edi-bull: Vic's ginger crunch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ingredients:
To make the base, melt in a pot:
300g butter
4 Tbsp golden syrup
1 ¼ cups brown sugar
Add:
3 cups rolled oats
1 ½ cups shredded or desiccated coconut
1 ½ cups wholemeal flour
4 tsp baking powder
6 tsp ground ginger
1. Mix altogether and press into a lined or greased baking tin. Bake for between 13 and 15 minutes at 180degC.
2. Press down with the back of a spoon so it does not crumble when cut later.
3. To make the topping, melt in a pot the following ingredients:
100g butter
6 Tbsp golden syrup
4. Then add:
2 ¼ cups icing sugar
3 tsp ground ginger
5. Mix together then spread over warm slice.
6. Set in fridge before slicing. Enjoy!