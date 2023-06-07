Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Edi-bull: Vic's ginger crunch

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. Rural life
    2. Rural Events

    PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    In a series, Shawn McAvinue asks the people making the food served at bull sales in the South to share their recipes. This week Vic Garden, of Avenel Station in Millers Flat, shares her recipe for the ginger crunch she supplied at Limehills Herefords, as a fundraiser for the Millers Flat School Parent-Teacher Association.

    Vic’s ginger crunch

    Ingredients:

    To make the base, melt in a pot:

    300g butter

    4 Tbsp golden syrup

    1 ¼ cups brown sugar

    Add:

    3 cups rolled oats

    1 ½ cups shredded or desiccated coconut

    1 ½ cups wholemeal flour

    4 tsp baking powder

    6 tsp ground ginger

    PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    Method

    1. Mix altogether and press into a lined or greased baking tin. Bake for between 13 and 15 minutes at 180degC.

    2. Press down with the back of a spoon so it does not crumble when cut later.

    3. To make the topping, melt in a pot the following ingredients:

    100g butter

    6 Tbsp golden syrup

    4. Then add:

    2 ¼ cups icing sugar

    3 tsp ground ginger

    5. Mix together then spread over warm slice.

    6. Set in fridge before slicing. Enjoy!

