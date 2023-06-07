Edi-bull: Vic's ginger crunch

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Ingredients:

To make the base, melt in a pot:

300g butter

4 Tbsp golden syrup

1 ¼ cups brown sugar

Add:

3 cups rolled oats

1 ½ cups shredded or desiccated coconut

1 ½ cups wholemeal flour

4 tsp baking powder

6 tsp ground ginger

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

1. Mix altogether and press into a lined or greased baking tin. Bake for between 13 and 15 minutes at 180degC.

2. Press down with the back of a spoon so it does not crumble when cut later.

3. To make the topping, melt in a pot the following ingredients:

100g butter

6 Tbsp golden syrup

4. Then add:

2 ¼ cups icing sugar

3 tsp ground ginger

5. Mix together then spread over warm slice.

6. Set in fridge before slicing. Enjoy!