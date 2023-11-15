Farmers gather for global master class

Nearly 30 farmers from five continents and 12 countries are set to spend 10 days in New Zealand to address global food security.

The Rabobank Global Farmers Master Class brings together leading farmers from around the world and features presentations from top agricultural thinkers and business experts, interactive workshops and case studies and visits to agribusiness operations across New Zealand. The programme starts in Hamilton on November 27 and finishes in Queenstown on December 6.

Sheep and beef farmer Grant McNaughton, of North Otago, and livestock and cropping farmer Michael Wilkins, of Northern Southland, are two of the five New Zealanders taking part.