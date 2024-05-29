Going the whole hog

The public can have their say on who produces the country’s tastiest bacon and ham. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Southern butcheries are seeking votes for the 100% New Zealand Bacon and Ham Awards.

NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss said for the first time the general public were being given a chance to have their say on who produced the tastiest bacon and ham in the country.

The inaugural People’s Choice Award would allow discerning bacon and ham enthusiasts to cast a vote for their favourite meat retailer.

The 50 producers include The Fridge Butchery in Cromwell and Agora Butchery in Mosgiel.

Traditionally, judging had been left up to a team of butchers and culinary experts who inspect and sample the country’s finest bacon and ham products, all produced from 100% New Zealand born and raised New Zealand pork.

Medals were awarded across different categories with all category champion winners undergoing a second round of judging to identify New Zealand's supreme bacon and ham products.

People’s choice and supreme winners will be announced at a ceremony in Auckland on July 24.