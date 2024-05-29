Going the whole hog

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss said for the first time the general public were being given a chance to have their say on who produced the tastiest bacon and ham in the country.
The inaugural People’s Choice Award would allow discerning bacon and ham enthusiasts to cast a vote for their favourite meat retailer.
The 50 producers include The Fridge Butchery in Cromwell and Agora Butchery in Mosgiel.
Traditionally, judging had been left up to a team of butchers and culinary experts who inspect and sample the country’s finest bacon and ham products, all produced from 100% New Zealand born and raised New Zealand pork.
Medals were awarded across different categories with all category champion winners undergoing a second round of judging to identify New Zealand's supreme bacon and ham products.
People’s choice and supreme winners will be announced at a ceremony in Auckland on July 24.