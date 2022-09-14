Lay of the land

Farmers entered steers and heifers in the annual Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition. Before judging of the hoof section, Shawn McAvinue asked competitors at Charlton Saleyards near Gore last week what cattle they entered, why they selected those animals and what motivates them to enter the competition.

Dan Nichol, Clarks Junction

"I entered a couple of Angus-cross steers because they were the best of a small mob I’ve had cruising around on grass at a block on the Taieri during winter so we can knock them off early in the spring ... I entered the competition because he [Geoff Edgar] talked me into it because he wanted someone to be able to skite to on the way home if he wins."

Geoff Edgar, Taieri

"I entered a Limousin steer because they’ve done well in the past, they usually clean up this competition. It’s disappointing there is not many here at the competition but it’s too late, it should be earlier because guys can’t keep the cattle right. I enter because it’s a sport but it needs to be earlier and be more about traditional breeds."

Bob Sinclair, Owaka

"I entered two Angus-Simmental cross heifers. They were run in a mob of 10 we carried over for winter and one heifer stood out from the rest and the other one was trying to match it. I entered for a bit of a laugh, to see how we go and see if we are breeding what someone else likes. Seeing how they look on the hook will be the telling part but they generally kill out pretty well."

Clark Scott, of Heriot

"I enter two Limousin heifers. They were good-looking cattle so I thought I’d enter them but the competition has got a bit late in the season this year and there’s not many cattle here. I enter to see how my cattle go against other breeds."