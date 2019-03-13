The Mayfield A&P Show on Saturday continued its point of difference from other shows with pig racing, an ear tag hunt (with a twist), pig chasing and tug of war competition; people against a team of Clydesdale horses.

The event had all the core aspects of an A&P show including a scarecrow competition, car and pony rides, inflatables, crafts, machinery and animals for petting just some of the family fun entertainment on offer.

Another crowd pleaser was the two-day tractor pull competition, organised by Tractor Pull New Zealand, run alongside the show over Friday and Saturday.