Wednesday, 13 March 2019

Mayfield A&P Show

    1. Rural life
    2. Rural Events
    Dylan Galt (6) has the lead on his brother Lawson (7), both of Rolleston, on the car ride at the...
    Dylan Galt (6) has the lead on his brother Lawson (7), both of Rolleston, on the car ride at the Mayfield A&P Show on Saturday. Photos: Toni Williams
    Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon (white hat) and Mayfield A&P Show president David Whillans ride on...
    Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon (white hat) and Mayfield A&P Show president David Whillans ride on the lead float during the grand parade.
    Catching one of four pigs during a competition for children aged 10 and over.
    Catching one of four pigs during a competition for children aged 10 and over.
    Charlie Johnston, of Rolleston, handles an eel in the pet tent.
    Charlie Johnston, of Rolleston, handles an eel in the pet tent.
    Pig racing was a crowd favourite during the Mayfield A&P Show on Saturday.
    Pig racing was a crowd favourite during the Mayfield A&P Show on Saturday.
    Bernie Lange (3), of Mt Somers, pats a puppy in the pet tent.
    Bernie Lange (3), of Mt Somers, pats a puppy in the pet tent.

    The Mayfield A&P Show on Saturday continued its point of difference from other shows with pig racing, an ear tag hunt (with a twist), pig chasing and tug of war competition; people against a team of Clydesdale horses.

    The event had all the core aspects of an A&P show including a scarecrow competition, car and pony rides, inflatables, crafts, machinery and animals for petting just some of the family fun entertainment on offer.

    Another crowd pleaser was the two-day tractor pull competition, organised by Tractor Pull New Zealand, run alongside the show over Friday and Saturday.

    Central Rural Life
    Comment now

    Add a Comment