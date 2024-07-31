Open day promotes agricultural industry

Encouraging agricultural success at the Telford open day last week are equine tutor Casey Evans (left) and marketing officer Billie-Marie Henry. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

At least 70 prospective students attended Telford College’s open day on July 19.

The expo is an annual event at the Balclutha institution, which celebrated about 50 graduates last year and has nearly 80 students enrolled this year.

"Rural professionals and ruralcareers are very practical, so we teach students in a very practical way," Telford marketing officer Billie-Marie Henry said.

"The purpose of open day is to allow people to come and to learn about what we do, dates and finances ... [and] find out how our courses and facilities can work for them in the following year and their future careers."

She said the college’s equine skills and rural animal technician courses were developing in response to the most up-to-date expectations of their sectors’ needs, while the benchmark level 3 farm systems and equipment course remained popular.

In recent years, Telford has attracted enrolments from as far as Kaitaia and the Chatham Islands.

"This year, we’re taking a broad approach; Telford is a hub so we’ve reached out to the different communities around usand encouraged them to spread the word within their networks.

"We’re the only ones teaching what we do, the way we do it.

"The economy can’t survive without the agricultural industry, so it’s really important Telford stays here."

