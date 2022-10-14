Groundswell plans nationwide tractor protest

Groundswell NZ will hold a protest in response to the Government's agriculture emissions pricing. Photo: ODT files

Groundswell NZ says it will hold a nationwide "tractor protest" next Thursday in response to the Government's new agriculture emissions plan.

The world-first scheme that will see farmers paying for agricultural emissions in some form by 2025 is out for consultation Tuesday.

It drew strong criticism from some farming lobby groups who see it as a step too far and will only push emissions offshore, while environmental groups say it does not go far enough.

The rural lobby group's co-founder Bryce McKenzie called the emissions pricing plan an "assault on food production and rural communities".

He said it was punitive and counterproductive.

McKenzie said the Government's own statistics showed the plan would reduce production for sheep and beef farmers by up to 20 per cent, and by 6 per cent for dairy farmers.

A consultation document said the plan would be introduced in just three years and was expected to be signed off by Cabinet in 2023.

The system of farmgate pricing has been worked on since 2019 after calls from the sector to have a farmgate emissions pricing system that would reward climate-friendly farmers.

The Government has committed to a 10 per cent reduction in methane emissions from agriculture and landfills by 2030, going up to a 24-47 per cent reduction by 2050, compared to 2017 levels. It comes alongside a net-zero emissions target for 2050.

McKenzie said emission reductions in New Zealand would be replaced by farms overseas.

"After years of faux consultation, the Government has given up on all pretence of a fair and workable agricultural emissions policy.

"Their emissions reductions will be replaced by less efficient foreign farmers due to emissions leakage."

McKenzie said "most New Zealanders" opposed reducing livestock numbers to meet emissions reduction targets.

"And now we're going to remind the Government how New Zealand pays its way in the world."

McKenzie asked anyone involved in the protest to respect private property and support local businesses.